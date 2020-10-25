



“Ay Bay Bay” hitmaker Hurricane Chris has been indicted on second-degree murder charges on October 22.



The Louisiana rapper born Chris Dooley indictment is for involvement at a Shreveport gas station that left one man dead. The shooting occurred this past June in Caddo Parish at a Texaco where 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris was found shot. He died at the hospital later.



Chris states his actions were in self-defense, however, according to The Shreveport Times, security cameras show a different result.



“Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” authorities said in a news release.