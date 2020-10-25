



WORLD VIDEO PREMIERE







Michael Jordan continues to give back to the less fortunate and is taking his philanthropy side to new levels in 2020.

Jordan and Novant Health announced Thursday that he was opening a second health clinic in an underserved area of Charlotte that has little or no health care. It’s part of a $7 million commitment Jordan made three years ago to help the community, and the result of his outreach is making a huge impact.

In a Friday video call with Novant CEO Carl Armato and Novant patients, Jordan said it is gratifying to see how far the clinic has come over the last year.

Advertisement

“It gives my family great pride to know that we are making a difference in Charlotte,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s first Charlotte clinic opened last year and supplied Covid testing for over 13,000 residents in 2020.

Jordan’s philanthropic efforts have significantly impacted Charlotte’s residents’ lives during one of the most challenging times in the nation’s history.

In the last year alone, the first clinic has seen more than 3300 patients – of which more than 450 were children.

Apart from helping kids and young adults, around 700 patients have been assisted by the clinic’s social workers and have been provided with additional behavioral care.

Both Jordan and Novant Health have high expectations for their second clinic, as the first one has been a major success in its first year of operating.

With an established track record behind them, who knows if we will get possibly the third clinic down the line. Either way, Jordan is making good on giving back to his community in the best way he knows how.