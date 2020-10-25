



Antonio Brown is back in the NFL and has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Brown signing with the Bucs comes as a surprise, and not just because of how abruptly the deal came together. Tom Brady, who played with Brown briefly in New England last season, is believed to have been very instrumental in getting the All-Pro talent to the Buccanneers.

The door had seemed to be closed on Brown joining Tampa Bay for several reasons. The Buccanneers are already stacked at the wide receivers position with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin operating as the primary weapons in the passing game.

Maybe the Bucs got Brown to remove him from the playing field so other NFC teams like the Seahawks and or Packers couldn’t use his services.

With Brown, Brady has all the weapons to compete for a Super Bowl this season. Will Brown fall in line and make good on this possibly last chance at greatness in the NFL? Only time will tell if that’s the case.

If Brown can stay out of trouble and show the league he still a premier receiver, he can expect several teams lining up next season to offer him a long term contract.