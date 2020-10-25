



It seems that George Karl and DeMarcus Cousins long time beef ain’t dying anytime soon.

Karl, who coached Cousins in Sacramento back in 2014, tweeted a shot at his old player on Friday. Karl responded to a HoopsHype tweet prompting people to answer with “the player you disliked the most ten years ago” and “the player you dislike most now.” Karl’s reply simply read, “DeMarcus Cousins” along with the infamous snake emoji.

Back in 2015, Cousins went on record to share his distaste for Coach Karl. Since that time, Karl hasn’t coached again in the league and Cousins hasn’t played a full NBA season since their time together.

Less than a year after being traded from Sacramento to New Orleans, the four-time NBA All-Star tore his Achilles tendon. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, but after missing most of the season recovering from the knee injury, he tore a quad muscle during the playoffs.

Karl was a long time respected coach in the NBA. At 69, he really should tone down on the pettiness.