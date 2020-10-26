After previously co-signing President Trump following his disapproval of Joe Biden’s tax proposal, Fif went public on Instagram to denounce Trump once and for all, even adding in a little Scarface humor in the caption for good measure.

After 50’s ex Chelsea Handler said that in hopes of Mr. Jackson dropping his Trump endorsement, she’d allow the entertainment mogul “another spin”, 50 scathingly responded, “A what, another spin. F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know, he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”