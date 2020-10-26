Big BSF! Benny the Butcher’s latest album, Burden of Proof, is officially Griselda’s highest-charting debut on the Billboard 200 charts.

Hits Daily Double is offering a project of the release, clocking it at 19,000 equivalent album units for its first week.

The album is completely produced by Hit-Boy and is a Hip-Hop party on the features bringing in Rick Ross, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and a little bit of R&B flair in Queen Naija.

Advertisement

“#27 on the Billboard charts…not bad for a 35 yr old independent rapper…imagine what imma do when….STAY TUNED,” Benny wrote on Twitter as the projections were revealed.

#27 on the Billboard charts…not bad for a 35 yr old independent rapper…imagine what imma do when….STAY TUNED pic.twitter.com/9Io4aq3Q7q — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) October 26, 2020

The highest Griselda debut prior to Benny was Westside Gunn’s Pray for Paris, which hit at No. 29 earlier this year.

“I always wanted to name my first album, The Most Anticipated, because that’s always been my position and it’s my position now. I’ve always been a dope artist from the hood, from the city, but I never really put out ‘the album’” Benny said of the release. “I’ve recorded a lot of great music. Dope projects, mixtapes, features, and people see me on that level to where when I deliver the album it has to be ‘that album’ because expectations are high and I thrive under pressure. Burden Of Proof is that album. We worked hard on this project. I got a lot of input from the team. This is what I wanted to give the people; Burden Of Proof.”

You can hear it for yourself below.