Cardi B & Offset Gives Their Take On The Birkin Bag Drama

The Birkin Bag saga continues. Now Cardi B & Offset have a message as well.

Over the past few months, the Birkin Bag has become a phenomenon amongst Hip-Hop celebrities and consumer culture. The Hermes purse has popped up on the scene for a number of birthday gifts. Most recently Queen Naija’s celebrated her birthday and her boyfriend, Clarence, gifted her with the luxury purse.

Back in July, Quavo gifted Saweetie with two Birkin bags. In addition, Quavo uploaded his initial DM conversation with Saweetie prior to their relationship. The Migos rapper proceeded to offer her a couple of bags. From there it became a topic of discussion.

While Cardi B has showed off her Birkin collection more than once, both her and Offset gave their take on the current topic.

“Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate,” said Offset in an IG post caption.

His wife, Cardi B, gave her take as well, inciting that white celebrities are never questioned about their luxury. She also encouraged people to stay away from comparison.

Over the weekend, the couple went on Instagram Live, where Saweetie encouraged women kick their man to the curb if he doesn’t live up to the standard of her relationship.

“If he not getting getting your Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that ni**a back to the streets.” Her comments were followed by a Quavo shrug.

Saweetie says if he can’t buy you a Birkin, you don’t need him, sis🗣🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3qTA6svZQ5 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 23, 2020

Due to the fact that Saweetie’s comments are only pertinent to those who can maintain that lifestyle, many took to the comments to express their discontent.

Even “Snowfall,” star, Damson Idris hopped on social media to give his insight, saying those bags are “wack.” In the same breath, he can afford them.