“The Brand is Strong,” Desus Nice captioned his latest instagram post that teased a Desus and Mero x Timberland collaboration. It seems the NYC born Bodega Boys have landed a deal with the city’s unofficial signature winter footwear brand.

The Kid Mero recently posted a tweet asking the footwear company to collaborate on a boot with them to which Timberland responded with the eyes emoji. Less than a week later it seems the collaboration has come to fruition.

HOW IT STARTED HOW ITS GOIN 👀 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2s4KonKpiu — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) October 26, 2020

Desus Nice posted a photo of the Timberland logo next to the “Desus and Mero” logo with “November 2020 below, indicating the release date of their official collaboration. The comedic duo both with roots in The Bronx have become synonymous with all things New York City even being named Timeout’s 2017 New Yorkers of the year.

