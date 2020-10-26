This past Saturday, Saturday Night Live was hosted by global icon Adele. While the “Hello” singer brought the laughs, she did not take the stage, instead, a rising icon in H.E.R. did.

During her time on stage during the Oct. 24 episode, the singer-songwriter performed a new song “Hold On,” which was supported by her supporting singers and musicians wearing #EndSARS t-shirts.

In case you have missed it, #EndSARS is a social media campaign that is spreading awareness and calling an end to police brutality in Nigeria. “SARS” is an acronym for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which is a created unit in the ranks of Nigerian law enforcement.

Last week, Nigerian police have killed 12 peaceful protestors, while 56 has died in the past two weeks, the Associated Press reports.

H.E.R.’s performance is one of the latest call to actions from global stars in music, joining Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Davido, Burna Boy, WizKid and more.

The second performance of H.E.R. was for her other new single “Damage.” Both singles are now available on your streaming platform of choice and you can watch both performances below.