Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s relationship have been notoriously private, but it looks like they’ve called it quits.

Iggy posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story that read, “You lost a real 1.” She continued, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That shit don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Hours after the cryptic messages, the “Fancy” rapper made is crystal clear that she is single. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she wrote.

The couple reportedly met in 2018 and began dating shortly after. A few months ago she announced the birth of her son, Onyx, presumably with Carti.

“I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Onyx finally made his Instagram debut. Look how adorable he is below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGwOh_cHFuM/