Jayda Cheaves may be a little shaken up following a club hosting that went left. The 23-year-old model hosted an event at a nightclub in Northwest Dallas that led to the death of three attendees.

Authorities were called to the nightclub at around 2:30 AM to find three individuals who had been shot at the event. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims died after reaching the hospital.

It has not been said as to why the shooting began, but Jayda describes the experience as “the scariest sh*t ever.”

“RIP to those who were injured last night,” she wrote on Twitter. “That was the absolute scariest shit ever. I am literally still in shock rn.”

The 23-year-old then shares how she had to leave behind gifts that her fans got her due to the abrupt shooting. “I’m so glad I got to meet you guys and I hate I had to leave all my gifts. Smh I have never been more terrified in my LIFE. Praying for all the families and victims. This is crazy,” she stated.

Some people were not pleased with Jayda’s comment, believing that she was inconsiderate and insensitive for mentioning her gifts and not “carefully wording” her statement.

Jayda stopped in The Shade Room’s comments to further explain. “People took their time to draw pictures and make me things that they didn’t have to do. I’m SUPER appreciative of that but more so thankful we made it out alive because people were killed. May they Rest In Peace.”