Kid Cudi has all of his fans excited as he has formally announced Man on the Moon 3.

Cudi dropped a video on Youtube titled “The Trilogy Continues,” signaling the return of the series after highlighting some of the most notable moments of Kid Cudi’s career. The conclusion of the video hints at the release, which Cudi confirms himself on Twitter.

U have no idea 😈 https://t.co/k6CJz5QAO8 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2020

Haha Lets get it!!! https://t.co/kNxRPB5qlZ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2020

Kid Cudi has been active throughout 2020. Earlier in the year, he released “THE SCOTTS” alongside Travis Scott, which would go on to become his first No. 1 single. That release was followed by a collaboration with Eminem in “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.” While this album is set to release, Cudi also revealed he and Travis have a joint collaboration in the works. If that’s not enough, Cudi is also aiming to release his own podcast.

Are you ready for Kid Cudi szn?