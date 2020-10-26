The Wayans Family is one of the most iconic families in Black Hollywood. They’ve provided laughter and entertainment to our community for three decades, and opened doors for many creatives including Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson, and even Jennifer Lopez.

Tiffany Haddish has a good repertoire with the Wayans family and have auditioned several times for their movies but never made the cut. She even auditioned for a role that was described as a “Tiffany Haddish type” role and still didn’t get it.

During her guest-hosting spot on The Ellen Show she finally pressed him with her burning question. “I know we friends and I know you love me. I love you,” she said. “You have helped me in so many different aspects in life, gave me some great advice. But this what I want to know. I have auditioned for so many of your movies, your family. Why do I never get cast?”

Marlon laughed and chalked it down to her lack of maturity. “Me and my family always say you’re funny. As producers, you hire and cast people. You were always funny, but you were always on 10. And sometimes you just be inappropriate.”

The youngest Wayans continued, “It’s like a love scene, and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart,” he further explained. “And it’s like ‘no Tiffany,’ it’s not for this scene.’ So, it was maturation that [had to] hit you.”

In comparison to his partner in crime, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans has always been viewed as the goofy brother and admitted that he struggled with the same issue as Tiffany, but reassured that it’s all love. “It’s like, for me even, right now I feel like I’m ready. I’ve been preparing 30 years for what’s happening to me now,” he went on. “It all happens to you at a certain time when maturity and that stardom hits you. Never nothin’ personal. We love you. Always thought you was funny. Me and my family, we proud of you.”

Check out the conversation below: