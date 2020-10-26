Boosie Badazz is always putting his foot in his mouth and his latest controversy involved Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya Wade. Who would’ve ever thought that Mike Tyson would be the one to publicly confront him about his controversial comments, but here we are.

Boosie appeared on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson and the champion pressed him about his big ego and making unnecessary comments on things that don’t concern him.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them?” Tyson asks in the video. “Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

Of course the Baton Rouge native responded that he’s “straight as an arrow.” Mike asked, “If you’re straight then why do you offend people?”

Boosie stood on his comments and explained that his gripe with Dwayne Wade’s daughter is that she’s a child, and he doesn’t feel like she’s old enough to make a major decision.

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s really why I got offended,” Boosie said after stating that sometimes he needs to just “shut the fuck up” and not put his foot in his mouth. “Who the fuck am I to say anything?”

Mike Tyson and Boosie spoke on an array of topics from insecurity, trauma from growing up in poverty and so much more. Check out the inspiring conversation below: