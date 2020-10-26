A conservative newspaper in New Hampshire has endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden for president. CNN reports Biden is the first Democratic candidate to be endorsed by the New Hampshire Union Leader in over 100 years.

The endorsement was penned by the Union Leader editorial board, which despite the endorsement revealed they expect to spend a “portion of the next four years disagreeing with” policy but state Biden is “the president we desperately need” for the next term.

“Building this country up sits squarely within the skill set of Joseph Biden. We have found Mr. Biden to be a caring, compassionate and professional public servant,” the Union Leader editorial board wrote on Sunday. “He has repeatedly expressed his desire to be a president for all of America, and we take him at his word.

“He will be a president to bring people together and right the ship of state.”

In the 2016 election, the newspaper did not endorse President Trump, instead, selection Libertarian Gary Johnson. In the primary election, the newspaper endorsed New Jersey Governor Chris Christie over Trump, which then sent Trump into an attack of the publisher, Joseph McQuaid.

You can read the endorsement in full below.