The NBA season isn’t as far away as it seems. The league is currently aiming for a Christmas start date, which means the return of Kyrie Irving is coming. The Brooklyn Net will take the court in his latest sneaker, the Kyrie 7.
Nike has revealed the new shoe, highlighting the cross of “when improvisation meet mastery.”
“For us, being creative means tapping into other disciplines at Nike. Our solutions as designers need to move toward technical advantages,” says Nike Senior Footwear Designer Ben Nethongkome, who designs Irving’s shoes. “Those advantages are what make this shoe better than the last.”
The new sneaker brings a focus to Irving’s new role with the Nets, which will bring a new focus on his ability to distribute. The Kyrie 7 also brings more beneficial features, which will aid in his abilities as an elite ball handler. The new sneaker will help players control how they move in and out of cuts and features a sole unit that wraps up the shoe’s sides to maximize surface traction when changing directions.
The creation was led by the Nike NXT Advanced Design Studio, which shows the data-driven geometry to highlight lanes in his performance. The new sneaker is also lighter than the Kyrie 6, to enhance performance.
The Kyrie 7 features an articulated Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot and silhouette, which includes the signature Kyrie iconography and the names of his mother and daughter.
The initial colorways include the “Special FX,” which highlights his love for filmmaking, “Expressions” for his love of art and freedom of expression, “Icons of sport,” which salutes hardwood heroes, and “Soundwave” that is inspired by Irving’s love for music and how the vibrations influence his game.
The Nike Kyrie 7 will be available beginning November 11 at $140. The BK Black colorway releases on November 23 at $130.
You can get additional information about the Kyrie 7 here.