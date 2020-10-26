Odell Beckham Jr. left in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cinncinnati Bengals with a knee injury that sidelined him for the day. OBJ was able to walk off the field after the injury.

Early reports say that Beckham Jr. may have suffered a “major” knee injury which could mean the All-Pro pass catcher may not return this season.

As with every knee injury in sports, the mind immediately goes to a torn ACL, but this diagnosis has not yet been determined. The 27-year-old pass catcher will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Advertisement

#Browns WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

#Browns Baker Mayfield said after leaving with a knee injury, he told Odell Beckham Jr. at halftime he loved him and Odell responded: "Go be great." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 25, 2020

Beckham Jr.’s season with the Cleveland Browns has been less than impressive with 23 catches in 6 games for 319 yards although he does have 4 touchdowns. Sports commentators like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested prior to his injury that Odell Beckham Jr. should demand a trade while still in his prime. The 3 time pro bowler is currently on a 5-year $90 million contract that he received from the New York Giants in 2018.

Despite his absence most of the game, the Browns were able to close out the Bengals 37-34 with 5 touchdown passses from Baker Mayfield.