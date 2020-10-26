Raekwon is ready to tell his life story in book form.

The Wu-Tang rapper is gearing up to release a memoir titled, The Story of Raekwon, which he co-wrote alongside, music journalist Anthony Bozza.

Rolling Stone reports that the book will chronicle the veteran rapper’s journey from “drug dealer to Hip Hop Godfather.” He said in a statement, “From being a wide-eyed kid full of hopes and dreams, through hard times and sadness and so many situations I’m amazed I survived. This is all of it, the good, the bad, the ugly, the whole truth and nothing but.”

Raekwon has been on the low-key grinding. He recently re-released the instrumentals from his solo debut project, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, to celebrate the project’s 25th anniversary.

Raekwon also appeared on Teyana Taylor’s “Gonna Love Me” alongside his Wu compadres, Ghostface Killah and Method Man.

The memoir is slated to be released in 2021.