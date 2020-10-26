The American Music Awards nominees have been revealed during Good Morning America and Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd lead the nominations with eight each.

The Weeknd already has two AMAs to his name and these are the first nominations for Ricch. Both artists are in the Artist of the Year category.

Another fist time nominee is Megan Thee Stallion who was nominated five times and is the most nominated female artist of the year. Hot Girl Meg is also nominated in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories.

Advertisement

Four nominations a piece go to Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and first time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat.

Joining Ricch and The Weeknd in the Artist of the Year category are Bieber, Swift, and Post Malone. If Swift were to win she would have the most wins for Artist of the Year of all time with five.

The 2020 American Music Awards are scheduled to air live on Sunday, Nov. 22 on ABC.