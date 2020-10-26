Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s season is over with a torn ACL.

Beckham injured his knee while trying to make a tackle after a Baker Mayfield interception. He immediately went down in pain and then limped to the locker room.

Baker Mayfield gets picked off on his first pass of the game for the 2nd week in a row



Odell Beckham Jr. limped to the locker room trying to make the tackle



pic.twitter.com/2uSa81w2je — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 25, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

Beckham Jr hasn’t been lighting things up this season before the injury. Beckham Jr only has recorded 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Advertisement

Beckham Jr may be on his way to being labeled an injury-prone player. Beckham Jr will miss a combined 36 games during the first seven seasons of his career. Beckham Jr missed significant time in 2017 with an ankle fracture. He missed the final four games of the 2018 season with a quad injury.

Even with the lack of production and injury problems, the Browns can’t cut Beckham Jr, so he can at least rehab knowing he still be getting paid a hefty $15.75 million dollars next season.

If Beckham Jr is looking for a break out year with the Browns, he will have to wait until the 2021 NFL season.