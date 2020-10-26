The hottest names attached to brands right now is Travis Scott. The Astroworld creator is now aligned with Sony as the new Strategic Creative Partner for the Playstation 5.

“I’m super thankful and excited to be able to bring my strategic and creative vision to the rollout of such an iconic product. I’ve always been a fan of Playstation and the brand they’ve built, and this is another example of finding a partner who believes in and trusts Cactus Jack to execute for their brand,” Travis Scott said in a statement. “This is just the beginning of an incredible partnership.”

“Today we are excited to share with you a unique video, created by Travis to kick off our partnership,” said Eric Lempel, senior vice president of PlayStation, the release. “Travis is an amazing creator, and we strive to work with the best creative minds inside and outside of our industry to continue to surprise the world in a way that only PlayStation can.”

Along with the announcement was a video highlighting the PlayStation brand in what appears to be a partnership with Nike for a new Cactus Jack designed sneaker.

Previously Travis Scott was featured in Fortnite for a virtual concert and he recently wrapped a campaign with McDonalds that promoted The Travis Scott meal, new merch and more.

You can see the PlayStation announcement below.