The 2020 presidential election is less than 2 weeks away and emotions are raging high. A ‘Jews For Trump’ rally turned violent yesterday in Times Square, New York City.

A caravan of Jewish Trump supporters met up with counter protesters in midtown Manhattan and the encounter led to a full on brawl.

Men and women were fighting, objects were thrown at cars and several arrests were made. Many users on social media have compared these rallies to KKK rallies stating that the energy feels angry and hate-filled.

The caravan included cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners slowly driving through Manhattan and Brooklyn Sunday afternoon. The group traveled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park.

Voters are turning out in record numbers on both sides. Election day is Nov. 3, are you ready to let your voice be heard?