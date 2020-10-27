Chris Rock is an artist favorite when it comes to being on their albums. He has been tapped by many artists to lend his comedic wit to many classic albums. Now, he is set to feature on the intro track to the new Busta Rhymes album, Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God.

Busta shared the album tracklist on Monday. Rock is set to be on “E.L.E. 2 Intro” alongside Rakim and Pete Rock.

#ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 🔥10.30.20🔥

THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED!!

ONY 4 DAYS LEFT!!!

PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! https://t.co/LfpxgE081p pic.twitter.com/fGm1lbRHou — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) October 26, 2020

Rock has even done a promo ad for the album, stating “You niggas can’t fuck with the god Busta Rhymes.”

Chris Rock is no stranger to lending his voice on rap albums. He has been featured in Ice Cube’s War and Peace Vol. 2, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Nigga Please, Rick Ross Rather You Than Me, and his most well-known feature on Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. At the time Kanye’s album came out he said that MBDTF was the best hip hop album of all time, only to say Rick Ross was the best rapper in 2017 after the Florida MC’s album dropped.