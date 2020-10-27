Syracuse native Toosii has found himself in a coveted spotlight recently with the 20-year-old taking off with his “Red Lights” breakout track and carrying on the momentum with a catalog of melodic storytelling and personal excerpts of love.

Now based out of North Carolina, the Poetic Pain rapper inked a deal with South Coast Music Group last year and most recently, his labelmate DaBaby offered a public declaration in regard to the young artist’s trajectory.

It was while speaking at the REVOLT Summit in Los Angeles alongside manager Arnold Taylor that DaBaby detailed his relationship with Toosii.

“I know at the point Toosii is now, I even chime in with him on and off on my own time just to remind him like, ‘Aye, stay right there in that mode that you in or go even crazier because I know who he’s dealin’ with,” DaBaby said. “He’s the hottest new artist in the world, you know what I mean, right now […] Definitely the hottest new emerging artist for sure.”

It isn’t the first time the relationship between the two has been documented with Toosi revealing the respect exchanged between the two during an interview with Atlanta’s 107.9 stations.

“The night before I dropped my album, [DaBaby] sat in the hotel parking lot and listened to my whole album,” he told host B High. “Saying how he respects that I did it with no features.:

Toosii does add that he has to “stand alone” however. While appreciating the support and mentorship of Dababy, he insists on making sure that his alliance with the newly-minted superstar doesn’t outshine his own talents.