Evelyn Lozada and Marc Anthony sparked dating rumors after the pair was spotted with similar backgrounds.

The singer appeared in an Amazon Prime special and the video was recorded in his home. Lozada posted up a selfie and you can see the same grey chair and high windows from Anthony’s home in the background.

A source reportedly confirmed that they’ve been dating for months and they introduced their children to each other.

Marc has two children from his seven-year marriage with Jennifer Lopez. Evelyn also has two children Shaniece Hairston, 27, and Carl Leo Crawford, 6, that she shares with music executive Carl Crawford.

The rumored couples haven’t confirmed the reports, but they didn’t deny it either.