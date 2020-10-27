Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to announce the unfortunate passing of his 36-year-old sister, DeOndra Dixon. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” he wrote in a lengthy post.

“My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…” he continued.

People Magazine confirmed she passed away on October 19th. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…” Foxx’s caption continued. “Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on … tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…”

The singer and actor ended off the announcement by asking for prayers from his fans. “Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔.”

Dixon started competing in the Special Olympics when she was about 12-years-old and continued for the next 10 years. After graduating High School in 2002 she moved to California with her brother.

“We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome,” Foxx told People in November 2011. “We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball.”

Jamie Foxx loved his sister so much and shared her light with the world on stage multiple times. He credits her for teaching him how to live. “Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’ And then you see this girl over here, ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ So she brings you back down to what life is.”

Prayers Up! Jamie Foxx Takes To Social Media To Speak On The Recent Passing Of His Sister! 🙏🏿🌹 pic.twitter.com/exY8jjM4qi — www.NoirOnline.Org (@noironlineorg) October 26, 2020