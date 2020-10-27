Busta Rhymes is set to release Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, his first album since 2016. And it’s definitely shaping up to be an incredible body of work.

The album offers features from old school veterans, new school heavyweights, and everything in between. The introductory track features Chris Rock, Rakim, and Pete Rock. Which sets the tone and the vibe for the rest of the project, which includes vocals from Q-Tip, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, and more.

Notably, a surprise awaits fans of Busta, as well as fans from an artist we’ve heard little to nothing from all 2020. And fans are starting to see this as a potential kick-off to a roll out for another highly anticipated project.

ELE2 features a song titled “Love Over Your Shoulder” featuring Kendrick Lamar. And fans are losing their minds. This was a very strategic move by Busta and a strong move by Kendrick as well. The question is, is this the start of a round of features from the Compton rapper?

Lamar has been vacant from the hip hop scene during 2020 and the global pandemic. But we are sure, Kendrick has been stockpiling music like food and will deliver when the time is right.