LeBron James and his SpringHill company are teaming up with CNN to produce a documentary series about Black Wall Street. According to variety, the name of the project is called Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.

Dreamland will be directed and produced by Salima Koroma, and executive produced by James and Maverick Carter.

The series will be centered around the Black Wall Street movement during May and June of 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that led to a slaughter of hundreds of the city’s African American residents. The massacre took place in a prominent community of Tulsa bankers, lawyers, and business owners, who were just trying to flourish in their own community.

The series will include a mix of archival media, contemporary interviews, and narrated elements such as letters and diary entries. It will also include footage of the century-long search for physical evidence of the mass murder that some had tried to erase from the historic record.

No timetable to when we can expect the documentary series to be release. Just knowing James and his SpringHill Company is helping produce it, we can expect great content.