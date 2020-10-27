Nike has officially announced Nike Underwear, which is designed to be your first move. The collection includes options for every part of your day including relaxing, working, and training.

The new line is focused on comfort bringing the innovative Dri-FIT technology in order to keep those wearing the garments comfortable, confident, and ready for whatever is apart of your day.

The new line of underwear is introduced by Marcus Rashford of Machester United and Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns, wearing styles that stretch fabric for added flexibility and Dri-FIT technology to stay cool and dry.

The new underwear arrives just in time for the holiday season, bringing in fabric styles and colors like luxe cotton, flex micro, elite micro, and everyday cotton stretch. The line of Nike Men’s Underwear ranges in price from $25 – $40 and can be purchased on Nike.com.