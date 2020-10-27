Philadelphia police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who allegedly waved a knife in the street. Protests erupted into the night that injured 30 officers.

CNN reports the shooting occurred in West Philadelphia after officers responded to a “report of a person with a weapon.” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney stated he saw the video and “it presents difficult questions that must be answered.” Kenney also spoke to the family of Wallace on Monday.

Walter Wallace Jr., 27, a twin, father, and son, was shot 10 times by police, said his father, Walter Wallace Sr.



A video shows Wallace was at least 10 ft away from the officers when began shooting. His mother begged them not to shoot. https://t.co/vDegRuaW8V pic.twitter.com/xOCz2aH8FA — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) October 26, 2020

“I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. “I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation.”

“Responding officers witnessed a male on the block. Immediately they noticed he had a knife in his possession and he was brandishing it, and waiving it erratically,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp told CNN affiliate KYW.

In the video, a woman can be seen attempting to de-escalate the incident with the officers and Wallace as they cross in and out of the street and parked cars. As Wallace approached officers, they fired multiple shots. Wallace was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by an officer in his police vehicle only to, unfortunately, die from his wounds.

The killing and following protest occurred in what could be the most important swing state, Pennsylvania, just a week outside of the election. 30 officers were injured during the protests overnight, many by objects thrown. One officer is hospitalized after being hit by a truck resulting in her receiving a broken leg and other injuries. Multiple businesses were looted across the city.

Police car on fire at 52nd Street now. pic.twitter.com/7iVCoLVGPf — Samantha Melamed (@samanthamelamed) October 27, 2020

Happening #NOW outside Southwest Detectives. A group of residents are protesting the 27 year old’s death, who neighbors identify as Walter Wallace. @PhillyPolice have set up a perimeter around the building @6abc pic.twitter.com/sBa3omW9fk — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 27, 2020