Opening up the last weekend before the general election, President Barack Obama will join LeBron James and Maverick Carter on the latest episode of The Shop on HBO. The special episode is set to air on Friday at 9pm.

In the promotion for the episode, Obama and James can be seen on a Zoom call and Obama opens by calling out his friends “LeBron James, one more ring, one more trophy.”

The trailer closes with information on creating a proper plan to vote by visiting morethanavote.org/gameplan. Assumptions can be made that while LeBron’s fourth ring with the Lakers can be touched on, the greater conversation will be the election in a couple of days.

In Miami this weekend, I dropped by The Shop to talk with @KingJames and @MavCarter about the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what's at stake over these next seven days.



Do not give up your power. Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/7zfJnABzx1 pic.twitter.com/2Gjf5L9avl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 27, 2020

Last week, President Obama hit the campaign trail for Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, appearing in Philadelphia. The state of Pennsylvania is a key swing state for next Tuesday’s election.

The Obama rally in Philly was a drive-in event and saw the 44th president target his successor.

“I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my polices, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said. “But it hasn’t happened. He hasn’t showed any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends.”

Go ahead and grab that HBO Max trial to tune into King James and Barack Obama.