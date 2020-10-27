SOURCE SPORTS: Panthers Cut Josh Hawkins After Video Trends of Him Dancing in a Crowded Restaurant Without a Mask

A lot of people are forgetting we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic. Unfortunately for Carolina Panthers’ Josh Hawkins, it just cost him his job.

The Panthers released Hawkins over the weekend, shortly after a video was trending online showing Hawkins living his best life dancing in a crowded restaurant with no mask on.

Panthers released practice squad cornerback Josh Hawkins. Over the weekend this video of him dancing in a crowded restaurant w/no mask was posted on IG. When asked if the move was related, Matt Rhule wouldn’t comment specifically. Said it was done in best interest of the team. pic.twitter.com/rVUeAdK2ux — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 26, 2020

If your wondering if Hawkins was violating any NFL rules, he was.

Hawkins was violating two NFL COVID rules — one for attending an indoor event with a crowd of more than 10 people, and for not wearing a mask.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule only said that Hawkins was released because it was in the “best interest of the team.”

Hawkins played in 26 career games with the Packers and has mostly spent time on various practice squads for the Panthers. No telling if Hawkins will get another opportunity in the league again.