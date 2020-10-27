A bad tweet could really end a relationship or marriage in 2020.

Former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph’s wife is filing for a divorce a month after Randolph posted an offensive tweet about her.

According to Mike Walters of The Blast, Faune Drake filed for divorce from Randolph last week in Los Angeles County Courts. The couple had been married for six years, have known each other since childhood, and have five children.

On Sept. 2, Randolph’s account tweeted “I MARRIED A HOE”

Randolph claimed his account was hacked and he didn’t send that tweet.

Whether or not Randolph’s Twitter account was hacked or not, clearly there have been some marriage issues between the couple but it’s ironic that his wife would want to file for a divorce shortly after the tweet was sent.

Randolph played 17 seasons in the NBA. Randolph made two All-Star teams during his career and tallied career earnings of nearly $200 million. No word to if he signed a prenuptial, either way, Randolph going to lose some coins.