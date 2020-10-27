[WATCH] Busta Rhymes Releases Trailer And Tracklist for ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God’

Busta Rhymes releases a second trailer alongside the tracklist for his upcoming album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which is set to release this Friday, October 30. Features on the album include Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, and more.

The album marks Rhymes’ return as a follow-up to the seminal 1998 three-time Grammy-nominated, RIAA Certified Platinum album E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.

Full Tracklist:

E.L.E. 2 Intro ft Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock The Purge Strap Yourself Down Czar ft M.O.P. Outta My Mind ft. Bell Biv Devoe E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God ft Minister Louis Farrakhan Slow Flow ft. Old Dirty Bastard Don’t Go ft Q-Tip Boomp! True Indeed Master Fard Muhammad ft. Rick Ross YUUUU ft Anderson .Paak Oh No The Don and The Boss ft Vybz Kartel Best I Can ft Rapsody Where I Belong ft Mariah Carey Deep Thought The Young God Speaks Look Over Your Shoulder ft Kendrick Lamar You Will Never Find Another Me ft Mary J Blige Freedom? Ft Nikki Grier Satanic