Busta Rhymes releases a second trailer alongside the tracklist for his upcoming album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which is set to release this Friday, October 30. Features on the album include Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, and more.

The album marks Rhymes’ return as a follow-up to the seminal 1998 three-time Grammy-nominated, RIAA Certified Platinum album E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.



Full Tracklist:

  1. E.L.E. 2 Intro ft Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock
  2. The Purge
  3. Strap Yourself Down
  4. Czar ft M.O.P.
  5. Outta My Mind ft. Bell Biv Devoe
  6. E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God ft Minister Louis Farrakhan
  7. Slow Flow ft. Old Dirty Bastard
  8. Don’t Go ft Q-Tip
  9. Boomp!
  10. True Indeed
  11. Master Fard Muhammad ft. Rick Ross
  12. YUUUU ft Anderson .Paak
  13. Oh No
  14. The Don and The Boss ft Vybz Kartel
  15. Best I Can ft Rapsody
  16. Where I Belong ft Mariah Carey
  17. Deep Thought
  18. The Young God Speaks
  19. Look Over Your Shoulder ft Kendrick Lamar
  20. You Will Never Find Another Me ft Mary J Blige
  21. Freedom? Ft Nikki Grier
  22. Satanic
Screen Shot 2020 10 27 at 9.44.13 AM
Screen Shot 2020 10 27 at 9.44.13 AM