Busta Rhymes releases a second trailer alongside the tracklist for his upcoming album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which is set to release this Friday, October 30. Features on the album include Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, and more.
The album marks Rhymes’ return as a follow-up to the seminal 1998 three-time Grammy-nominated, RIAA Certified Platinum album E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.
Full Tracklist:
- E.L.E. 2 Intro ft Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock
- The Purge
- Strap Yourself Down
- Czar ft M.O.P.
- Outta My Mind ft. Bell Biv Devoe
- E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God ft Minister Louis Farrakhan
- Slow Flow ft. Old Dirty Bastard
- Don’t Go ft Q-Tip
- Boomp!
- True Indeed
- Master Fard Muhammad ft. Rick Ross
- YUUUU ft Anderson .Paak
- Oh No
- The Don and The Boss ft Vybz Kartel
- Best I Can ft Rapsody
- Where I Belong ft Mariah Carey
- Deep Thought
- The Young God Speaks
- Look Over Your Shoulder ft Kendrick Lamar
- You Will Never Find Another Me ft Mary J Blige
- Freedom? Ft Nikki Grier
- Satanic