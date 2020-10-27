In a shocking, viral video a mentally ill man is shown being shot multiple times after police responded to a call about someone having a mental health crisis.

The man’s name was Walter Wallace Jr, and his mother could be heard screaming and pleading with Philadelphia officers not to shoot her son, who was holding a knife but had no made direct threat towards anyone.

Walter Wallace Sr. told the Philadelphia Inquirer his son suffered from mental health issues and was on medication. “He has mental issues,” Wallace said. “Why you have to gun him down?”

Advertisement

Wallace Sr. also questioned why responding officers did not use a taser.

DDAAMMMM this crazy Police shooting in West Philadelphia just happened 💔💔💔 RIP to boul but why was charging at them 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/twjh2UIlct — Mr. DotoMuch ☋ (@Yarkjair) October 26, 2020

Protesters took to the streets of the City of Brotherly Love to condemn the killing and continuous police brutality pattern across the country.