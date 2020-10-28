Newcomers 24kGoldn and Iann Dior are celebrating for the second week in a row as their viral “Mood” track tops the Billboard Hot 100 once again.

Per Billboard’s tally, the duo’s release earns 19.5 million streams within the United States while selling an additional 9,000 downloads. Meanwhile, the track drew a radio airplay audience of 72.1 million for the week ending October 25th.

The cut beats out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which occupies the No. 2 slot on the chart as well as Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” which currently sits at No. 3.

Previously, “WAP” enjoyed four weeks at No. 1 while “Laugh Now, Cry Later” hit its peak with its No. 2 debut. At No. 4, The Weeknd’s former No. 1 “Blinding Lights” also checks in.

The sequence marks a significant ranking for 24k and Dior with the former recently emerging at the forefront with his placement in this year’s Freshman Class among a host of new voices who’ve managed to effectively resonate with listeners during the curveball that 2020 has proven to be.

As for the rest of the week’s Top 10, Hip-Hop’s domination rounds out the bottom of the list as Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade” with Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav close out at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.