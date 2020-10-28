BET has announced a new original documentary, Smoke: Marijuana + Black America, which will premiere on November 18 at 10 pm ET. The new documentary is produced by Swirl Films and narrated and executed produced by Nas.

The two-hour documentary highlights marijuana’s cultural, social, economic, and legal impact on American society and the Black community.



The new documentary will include testimonies from Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County, Illinois State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Representative Barbara Lee, former NBA player and cannabis investor Al Harrington, WNBA star Cheyenne Parker, former NFL star Ricky Williams, rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill), award-winning music artist Ty Dolla $ign, son of Notorious B.I.G. C.J. Wallace, Columbia University PhD Professor Carl Hart and more.



The film will also highlight how profitable the cannabis industry is, projected to register $30 billion in sales by 2025, but also how only 4.3 percent of dispensaries are currently Black owned.



A teaser of the documentary can be seen below.