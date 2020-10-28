CÎROC and Diddy Drops Changemakers Campaign to Promote the Power of Voting

CÎROC and Sean “Diddy” Combs have garnered with modern-day changemakers in sharing empowering messages to vote and celebrate their freedoms during the election season.



Those change-makers include actress Amanda Seales, DJ D-Nice, actors Kendrick Sampson, Lance Gross and Brandon Kyle Goodman, radio personality Angela Yee, executive Joi Brown, activist & author, Kim Jones, cultural critic & writer Jamilah Lemieux, activist Alencia Johnson, and more.

The hashtag for the effort is #CÎROCStands that highlights powerful voices in the Black community in digital out-of-home ads across the nation. CÎROC has also teamed up with HeadCount to provide access to voting assistance resources.



The original quote for the Billboards that are in Atlanta, Baltimore, and Detroit is available below.



Amanda Seales (Comedian and Actress): “Vote because change doesn’t have to happen all at once in order for it to happen at all.

D-Nice (DJ): “Any meaningful change that has ever come to this country has come through voting. Your vote matters.”

Kendrick Sampson (Actor):“Organize. Protest. Vote. Fight. Win. Thrive.”

Lance Gross (Actor): “You have a voice. Believe it has the power to make a difference because it counts.”

Brandon Kyle Goodman (Actor): “Change requires intention and investment. Invest in a plan to vote to bring about change.”

Angela Yee (National Radio Personality): “We have the power! Your voice and your vote carry weight. Together, our influence is undeniable!”

Joi Brown (Executive): “One vote is equivalent to a thousand voices. Speak loudly and vote!”

Kimberly L. Jones (Activist & Author): “What if you don’t vote and your vote really matters.”

Jamilah Lemieux (Renowned Cultural Critic & Writer): “I vote because I do not want other people to decide who is going to make important decisions that will impact my life without me.”

Alencia Johnson (Activist & Entrepreneur): “Change doesn’t start and end with voting. But change cannot happen without it. Vote like your life depends on it, and keep working.”

Miss Diddy (CEO):“We owe it to ourselves, our lives and our future to show up and VOTE!”