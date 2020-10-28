Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday and she had the luxury to give her closest family and friends multiple COVID-19 testing and fly them to a private island.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in the captions of her photos.

Although the reality star did acknowledge her privilege, she still got dragged all through the Twitterverse for being “cruel” and “insensitive.”

A few users didn’t hesitate to reference the infamous moment when Kourtney Kardashian reminded the beauty mogul that “there’s people that are dying.”

kim kardashian after finding out most people don’t have private islands pic.twitter.com/1DWoOHEzDJ — rio (@riocolino) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile most CHILDREN in America are having actual humble birthday parties like this: pic.twitter.com/ZwecHoc7Ze — Nicole🦇🕸 (@ncolclas) October 28, 2020

kim kardashian using humbled and private island in the same sentence??in a pandemic??? @KimKardashian you wanna try that one more time? pic.twitter.com/XG7SAdkBgF — nia (@itskneeuhdude) October 27, 2020

the entire internet to Kim Kardashian right now pic.twitter.com/xH81P5SHjU — tommy (@invisiblyblonde) October 28, 2020

Kim Kardashian really celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island during a pandemic and I can’t stop thinking about the below very accurate meme #taxtherich pic.twitter.com/nCo16H39za — Kristen Moreno (@KrisMaureeen) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. #thewickerman #KimKardashian #tuesdaynight pic.twitter.com/732UfDKF2t — Flu-Like Symptoms (@flulikemusic) October 28, 2020

Mannnn 😭😭 Kim Kardashian reminding everyone how fucking poor we all are. pic.twitter.com/rhA2tnLrFW — SkinnySpookyPP (@JaeRoleModel) October 28, 2020

I haven’t seen my family in nearly a year because of the pandemic.



But sure @KimKardashian, throw a lavish party on a private island for all of your friends and family.



*The rich and powerful don’t live in the same world as us. Remember that when you’re celebrating them* — Nicolas 🏳️‍🌈 (@realnicjensen) October 28, 2020

ya her latest thing was absolutely tone deaf but can we please just make fun of the god awful cake @KimKardashian had for her birthday, wtf is this thing??? pic.twitter.com/wmkxO6JRWd — s ✨ (@serenitymoo) October 28, 2020

