Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday and she had the luxury to give her closest family and friends multiple COVID-19 testing and fly them to a private island.
“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in the captions of her photos.
REGISTER TO VOTE
GET ELECTION REMINDERS
https://www.facebook.com//videos/403556060649855
Although the reality star did acknowledge her privilege, she still got dragged all through the Twitterverse for being “cruel” and “insensitive.”
A few users didn’t hesitate to reference the infamous moment when Kourtney Kardashian reminded the beauty mogul that “there’s people that are dying.”
Do you think Kim Kardashian should’ve kept this to herself?