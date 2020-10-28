LisaRaye McCoy is Open to Going on a Date With Meek Mill After Expressing Interest in Her OnlyFans

LisaRaye McCoy is Open to Going on a Date With Meek Mill After Expressing Interest in Her OnlyFans

LisaRaye McCoy is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans. Meek Mill jokingly said that he’s willing to drop a bag on the actress’ VIP package.

After hearing the Philly rapper was interested she invited him to “come through.”

“Is he in Atlanta?” she said. “Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through. Come through.”

Advertisement

The Player’s Club star asked his age and explained why you can’t judge entertainers from their public perception.

“You never know what’s behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words,” the 53-year-old McCoy continued. “You know what I mean? I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are.”

Don’t be surprised if you see LisaRaye on the back of a bike with Meek.