Melii returns with a new video for her new single “Way Too Soft.” The 22-year-old Dominican singer, songwriter, and rapper embodied your favorite Miami gangster for the video.



The Harlem native lets you know what time it is with the defiant statement of “I’ve been going way, way, way too soft on these n****s.”



The new video is directed by Des Gray who has worked alongside Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Future, and more. The release is ahead of her upcoming album, which will speak to female empowerment but also will highlight heartbreak and her vulnerability. The album will also speak to her journey in mental health.



“Everybody has a broken side. I no longer work off ego. I’m true to self. I’ve grown so much, I have times where I do fall off and ego kicks in, but I’ve learned how to manage my life a lot better.”



You can see the new video below.