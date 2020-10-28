An increase in coronavirus cases has just resulted in a second shutdown in Newark, New Jersey.

The city decided to jump into action after its positivity rate soared over 11% in mid-October, the highest since May. In the East Ward, the city says 25% of tests are coming back positive.Restrictions on non-essential businesses and recreational facilities go into effect at 8 p.m 10/27 The curfew affects all stores with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations. All beauty appointments must be by appointment only. Restaurants have to close indoor service by 8 p.m. and outdoor service by 11 p.m.

“Large gatherings are still happening, and restaurants and indoor places have to be strict with the numbers that they’re allowing,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Monday.



Advertisement

The new rules include gyms sanitizing the first 30 minutes of each hour and following curfew. Gov. Phil Murphy says other cities may have to take a cue from Newark to address hotspots and prevent another statewide lockdown.

Newark’s lockdown will remain for two weeks before it’s re-evaluated.