Monday (Oct. 26th) marked ScHoolboy Q’s 34th birthday. In the midst of his celebration, the TDE emcee dropped off a gift of his own, hinting at a new release, seemingly scheduled for the beginning of 2021.

Snapping a shot of two bottles of liquors tied with a red and black bandana, Q uploaded social proof of his presence in the studio, adding the caption, “THanks for all da love…TOP OF THE YEAR.”

Looks like ScHoolboy Q is dropping at the top of 2021 👀👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/nAbpgBAqS0 — Team Ab-Soul TDE (@abdashsoulTDE) October 27, 2020

Previously, the CrasH Talk rapper teased the album’s follow-up earlier in 2020. Obviously curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Groovy Q seems to be following through on his promise after all.

The arrival will certainly boost morale and douse speculation of conflict within the TDE household following a few months of rumors surrounding both Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s respective status with the powerhouse label.

In February, Q (along with Jay Rock) also addressed the status of another album. That being a long-fantasized Black Hippy album. However, the possibility was quickly dissolved.

“Man, we already 30 some years old we working on our albums,” said Q during an interview in Russia while on his CrasH Talk tour. “We got tours. We gotta be parents. It’s like we have to set a lot of things aside to do that. We don’t wanna do half-ass work sending songs to each other. That ship has sailed.”