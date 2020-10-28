Now, the Lakers and the Dodgers have brought the titles back to Tinseltown.

Six games proved to be all the Dodgers needed to take the crown back to Los Angeles in their 3-1 2020 World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

After over three decades without a chip, the Dodgers managed to end the 30-plus year championship drought despite having been October favorites ever since the days of Fernando Venezuela. It had been seven years since L.A. made it to the World Series, however, fell short to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 of the 2013 NL Pennant.

As the Dodgers initially struggled against Rays’ starter on the mound Blake Snell, who struck out nine in the first five innings. Reliever Nick Anderson immediately felt the brunt of the rally, allowing a one out double by Mookie Betts, who ended up rounding the horn after a wild pitch to put L.A. ahead for good.

How the Dodgers took the lead in Game 6pic.twitter.com/NcC9fyzqTn — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers can celebrate a championship that will resonate for generations to come. Not only did this Dodgers team end over three decades of waiting, it concludes eight seasons of dominance that had been doused by disappointment.

