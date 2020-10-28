In a very emotional press conference focusing on Walter Wallace Jr., the mentally ill Philadelphia man who was shot and killed by police, Wallace’s eldest son expressed his anger about his father’s horrific death, stating that “white racist cops” were responsible for taking his dad’s life.

With officers injured following the death of a Black man at the hands of police, Philly is eerily feeling like the second installation of what happened in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s murder earlier in the year.

In the midst of the press conference, Wallace’s mother took the time to condemn the rioting and looting that has occurred in the City of Brotherly Love in relation to her son’s killing.

