Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with seven more counts of rape and sexual assault.

The new charges have been brought forth by six women and date back to 1996. At the time, the victim’s ages were between 15 and 38. The Los Angeles District Attorney said in a statement on Wednesday that the new charges include three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration.

Among some of the allegations against him, one woman claims that Jeremy raped her at a photoshoot in 1996 when she was 19. Another woman claims that Jeremy raped her at his Woodland Hills home when she was 17. He is also facing charges from a woman who claims he raped her at a nightclub in 2000 when she was 26.

Advertisement

In June, Jeremy was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. In late August, 20 charges of rape and sexual assault were brought against Jeremy from 17 different women.

Jeremy is currently facing 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, one count of assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, one count of sodomy, one count of penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim, and one count of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

If convicted on all of these charges, Jeremy faces upwards of 330 years in prison. He is due back in court on December 14th for a preliminary hearing.