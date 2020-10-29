Busta Rhymes Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is set for release on Friday night. Ahead of the drop, the highly anticipated “Look Over Your Shoulder” featuring Kendrick Lamar has hit online.

The new single features The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” in the sample, before Kendrick Lamar emerges onto the single for his first appearance in 2020.

AAAAHHHHHH FUCK IT MAN!!!! I CAN’T WAIT NO MORE AGAIN!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE, WORLD PREMIERE, BRAND NEW

Dragon 🐉 & @kendricklamar #LOOKOVERYOURSHOULDER #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD

🔥DROPPIN’ 10.30.20🔥

THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED!!!! pic.twitter.com/xIDVbXM3yv — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) October 29, 2020

The release is a preview to the album that is set to have a run of stellar features ranging from Anderson .Paak to Mariah Carey to Rick Ross to the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

The full ELE2 is available tonight.

Peep “Look Over Your Shoulder” below.