Chadwick Boseman’s brother, Kevin Boseman, celebrated a milestone recently: He has been living two years cancer-free.

The NYC-based dancer and choreographer took to Instagram to make the announcement. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission,” he wrote.

“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he added. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

Advertisement

The 48-year-old was diagnosed two years after the Black Panther star found out he had stage III colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman passed away two months ago at the age of 43 and he’s dearly missed.

Fans will get the chance to see him one last time in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis.