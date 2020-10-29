Trump supporters will be upset to hear that 50 Cent has come to his senses. Originally, the New York rapper endorsed Donald Trump for the upcoming election after hearing of Biden’s tax proposal to increase taxes for those who make over $400,000.

Fif said that he didn’t want to turn into 20 Cent and encourage the public to sway in Trump’s direction. Well, Fif’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler called him out on the swift change of mind.

After going back and forth with the “Candy Shop,” rapper Chelsea has seemed to bring Fifty back. In an interview with The View, Chelsea explains that the whole thing was another one of Fifty’s trolling posts.

“He called me and he wasn’t serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter,” Chelsea stated. “He is supporting Joe Biden, he made that very clear to me and he said that I was able to tell you girls and any other press that I did that he is supporting Joe Biden. And then we talked and had a cute little conversation.”

During the back and forth, Chelsea said she would pay the rapper’s taxes if it was that big of a deal. She may have had to renege on her promise due to legal reasons.

“I did promise to pay his taxes, and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate,” Chelsea explained to The View. “So I’ve offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he’ll take me up on it. But I don’t have to pay him, he’s already a Biden supporter.”