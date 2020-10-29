Deante’ Hitchcock has mastered the art of perfect timing. Following a cameo on Dreamville’s Revenge of The Dreamers 3 effort, the southside Atlanta native slowly set the stage to wow a new throng of listeners with his Better debut album via RCA last year.

Now, fresh off a BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher, Hitchcock once more capitalizes on new ears to unleash his two-sided Better (Deluxe), adding to a stacked roster of featured guests, bringing in voices such as Ro James, Kenny Mason, and Reason to a pool that already included J.I.D, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel and St. Beauty.

While such a lineup of features could run the risk of overpowering the artist in question, Hitchcock’s distinctive pen and southern charm shines through with ease, weaving a tapestry of unmatched lyricism and personal narratives.

Advertisement

Speaking with DJBooth earlier in the year, Hitchcock emphasized the power of an appropriate co-sign while also noting his ability to push through regardless.

“We’re going to make it happen,” he said. “But, we aren’t complaining if somebody comes along and speeds this up—for example, the Revenge of the Dreamers III recording sessions. I don’t think I would have as many eyes on me right now if that didn’t happen. It was a blessing. It’s about understanding how important a co-sign can be.”